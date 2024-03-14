Bella Abzug play

Celebrate Women’s History Month at Theatre West with “Bella Abzug: That Beautiful, Ballsy Broad Who Gave ‘Em Hell!” on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. The production is written and performed by Amy Simon. It offers a glimpse into the fascinating and entertaining life of Congresswoman Bella Abzug (1920-1998). From a hardworking New York middle-class Jewish family to the United States Congress, see Abzug in her own words, “kick the hell out of the establishment.” Painstakingly researched, Abzug is brought to life through information from books, biographies, interviews and her own writings and speeches. Tickets are $15. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. theatrewest.org.