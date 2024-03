Control Gallery presents “Cheap Thrills & Tons of Smoke for Maximum Joy: An Exhibition of New Works from Guillaume Ollivier” running from Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, April 13. The colorful series of paintings is rooted in American culture and design. Ollivier pays homage to the intricate cultural and historical journey to the present era. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. 434 N. La Brea Ave. control.gallery.