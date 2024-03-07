The Ruskin Art Club and Denenberg Fine Arts present the annual Ada Louise Huxtable lecture with Hagy Belzberg on Thursday, March 14, from 5-6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Huxtable (1921-2013) was an American architecture critic and writer on architecture. The event will be held on what would have been Huxtable’s 103rd birthday. Belzberg is founding partner at BA Collective, an architecture and design firm based in Santa Monica. Registration requested. For information and to register, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/3563370764?pwd=aVZXTHUySXFXMy9PcHhZK0VDRzJQdz09&omn=82018335250#success.