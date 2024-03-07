Academy announces spring programming

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced its slate of public programming for the spring season.

New programs include a tribute to Midnight Movies; a live commentary presentation of John Waters’s first two films; a conversation on climate change and activism featuring Jane Fonda; Earth Day programming featuring Arctic Indigenous films; a retrospective series on Korean actor Youn Yuh-jung featuring Youn in-person; a Fanny Brice-inspired film series spotlighting comedic Jewish women in film; a celebration of Oscar-winning music in Indian cinema; and a film series that turns a queer female lens on early Hollywood.

Also coming up on the museum’s calendar is a centennial tribute to Marlon Brando; the second annual May the 4th programming featuring a special gallery presentation of the Dykstraflex used to film the original Star Wars trilogy; an Amadeus 4K Restoration World Premiere; a weekend with Patricia Rozema co-presented by the UCLA Film & Television Archive with the filmmaker in-person; a book signing and conversation with author Yunte Huang on famed Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong; and a foley and ADR teen workshop.

“This spring, we’re delighted to present an array of one-of-a-kind programming, which includes welcoming back the incomparable John Waters for a rare presentation of his early short films,” chief audience officer Amy Homma said. “In addition, we are excited to announce the return of programs such as our annual May the 4th celebration, themed family workshops, original film series, and a variety of experiences for families and movie lovers that you can only find at the Academy Museum.”

Tickets for film screenings and public programs are sold separately and do not require general admission to the museum. All tickets are available through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum’s website.

Film screening tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 62+), $5 for students, $5 for children (ages 17 and younger), and $8 for Museum Members. Admission to daytime film screenings is $5. Public and education program tickets range from free with admission to $20 for adults.

For information and a full schedule of programming, visit academymuseum.org. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd.