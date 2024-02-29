Young Women’s Career Conference returns to GALA

Friends of the Girls Academic Leadership Academy will host the 7th annual Young Women’s Career Conference at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy-Dr. Michelle King School for STEM, on Friday, March 8.

GALA students will be connected with innovative, diverse women leaders from a variety of occupations including aerospace, gaming, engineering, design, architecture, medicine, entertainment, law, criminology, marketing, media and marine biology. The keynote speaker is Justina Blakeney, a multidisciplinary artist, designer, New York Times bestselling author and founder and creative director of the home décor brand Jungalow.

YWCC was created seven years ago to provide GALA students with the opportunity to interact with, learn from and be inspired by women working in STEM careers. Throughout the day, GALA students in the 6th-12th grades will attend speaker panels based on their interests and participate in skill workshops with a focus on financial literacy, social media branding, values, tech, interviewing techniques and self-empowerment.

“At the heart of YWCC’s mission is the belief that connecting accomplished women leaders with GALA students is pivotal in guiding them towards self-discovery and aspirational goal setting,” YWCC chair Elizabeth Cohen said. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the speakers who generously volunteer their time to participate in YWCC, playing a crucial role in expanding the mentoring support network for our GALA community and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

According to the American Association of University Women, women make up 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college. The gender gaps are particularly high in some of the fastest growing and highest paid jobs of the future, like computer science and engineering.

GALA teacher Rose Agamegwa said she appreciates the speakers taking the time to connect with GALA students.

“At GALA, we strive to empower our girls to achieve their utmost potential,” Agamegwa said. “Networking with passionate women leaders not only inspires our students but also amplifies our mission.”

GALA is the only all-girl, STEM-focused public school in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District middle and high school strives to provide rigorous college preparatory education and opportunity for all girls in the Los Angeles area regardless of economic background.

“When our students can hear from accomplished women in leadership roles, particularly in fields where women, especially women of color, are often underrepresented, it instills the belief that they too can aspire to achieve similar heights,” GALA founder and principal Dr. Elizabeth Hicks said. “The abundance of remarkable women at YWCC is a valuable asset, serving as inspirational role models for our young women.”

The GALA campus is located at 1067 West Blvd. For information, visit fogala.org/ywcc.