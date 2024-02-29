Women’s festival honors exceptional theater stalwarts

The 31st Annual Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival will honor eight deserving women for exceptional career and life achievements at the Opening Night Champagne GALA and Awards Ceremony on March 28 at 8 p.m., preceded by a reception and red carpet at 6:30 p.m., at Lankershim Arts Center.

The women honored will be caryn desai, Maria G. Martinez, Naomi Grossman, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lisa Sanaye Dring, Carolyn Ratteray, Jessica Lynn Johnson and the late Shirley Jo Finney. Special performers at the event will include Karen A. Clark and Juli Kim.

Lankershim Arts Center is located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. For information, visit lawtf.org.