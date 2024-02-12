Witch’s House brings a bit of magic to Beverly Hills

Like something out of a storybook, the Witch’s House in the Flats of Beverly Hills pops off the page.

Surrounded by immaculately polished English and Spanish style homes, the Witch’s House’s roof sags and bends. Two thin, steep turrets poke into the sky, clapboard windows let in light and the exterior paint appears worn down by years of weather. The garden, where a bridge spans a moat and shadowy animal sculptures hide amid foliage, is gated by eccentrically curved wood sandwiched between stone barriers.

Built more than 100 years ago by Willat Studios in Culver City, the Witch’s House was used as a backdrop for “Hansel and Gretel” and other silent films. But when a Willat executive learned of plans to demolish the cottage, he moved it to Beverly Hills in 1924 to be turned into a functioning home.

The home is now a beloved part of Beverly Hills. In a 2014 article for Los Angeles Magazine, a writer recalled trick-or-treating at the house throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, drawn by the dry ice emanating from the moat and “The Haunted Mansion” soundtrack bellowing from a second story window.

The Witch’s House went dark sometime in the ‘90s, and was resurrected by realtor Michael J. Libow, who fell in love with the house while showing it to clients in 1998.

“Here was this one off, bizarre home that caught my attention because it was whimsical and was different than anything else,” Libow said.

Libow was looking for a home of his own, and fearing it would be torn down if sold to one of his clients, he decided to purchase it himself – after assuring the prior owner he had no plans to demolish it. Quite the opposite, Libow began an almost-decade long journey to execute his exacting vision of a house that straddles the line between “kitsch and cool,” he said.

As a former movie set, the property was missing the “flow or natural elements” of a livable home, and to imbue that homely feel back into the property, Libow found his North Star some 6,000 miles away, in the fantastical style of Barcelona’s Antoni Gaudí, he said.

“It was the perfect inspiration to [do] what I thought was required to make it look like a 300-year-old cottage with amorphous shapes and chaotic tiles,” Libow said.

Emulating Gaudí’s work, however, was no easy feat.

“When I purchased it, it looked like a really bad 1960s bordello,” Libow said. “Every floor had red shag carpet … [there were] acoustical ceilings, sliding glass doors. It had nothing to do with the façade of the home.”

Every basic element, from woodwork to windows to doors, had to be custom built. The lot was void of trees, and contractors had to move them into the yard by crane.

Libow also gave new life to a dysfunctional old moat, building a new bridge over it and stocking the water with koi fish, which enjoy protection from herons and other predators wandering over from the Los Angeles Country Club, he said.

As for his favorite aspect of the house, Libow loves the kitchen, which features a one-of-a-kind stove from France, as well as the garden – specifically a free-form lagoon in the pool where every inch is covered by hand-laid, broken mosaic tile.

While Libow said no home is ever complete, and he is constantly making repairs or furnishing elements of the interior, the Witch’s House’s stature as a beloved Beverly Hills landmark has long been cemented.

Under Libow’s care, the home has resumed its status as a Halloween hotspot. Noah Margo, currently president of the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education, campaigned there one Halloween, passing out candy bars with stickers urging for votes and is one of many Beverly Hills residents with fond memories tied to the Witch’s House, also called the Spadena House. City Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian used to take her three children trick-or-treating there, she said.

“The iconic Witch’s House served as a cornerstone of a secure environment where [kids] could safely trick-or-treat with their friends and neighbors while creating lasting memories,” Nazarian said. “It was community at its best.”

The Witch’s House is also one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions, drawing busloads of visitors to take photos of the house.

Far from being annoyed by the hubbub, Libow, born and raised in Beverly Hills, welcomes the recognition.

“My legacy in the neighborhood is to allow people to enjoy my home,” he said. “Sometimes I pass by pretending to be another tourist, and it’s always wonderful to hear how people feel about the home. Everyone finds it joyful in a world where there’s not enough joy.”