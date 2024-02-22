Wells joins residents at campaign event

Candidate Mary Wells has announced the endorsement of former Mayor Robert K. Tanenbaum in her campaign for Beverly Hills City Council.

“Mary possesses the essential qualities required for effective service: integrity, honor, commitment wrapped around the courage to enhance resident quality of life and to publicly disseminate the truth,” Tanenbaum said. “She has proven this as an elected BHUSD School Board member and that is why she has earned my vote.”

Wells plans to continue canvassing the city’s neighborhoods and rallying support at campaign events. She held an event on Feb. 15 at the home of Ellie and Peter Gabayan, with co-hosts with Farnaz and Barhordar, that was attended by families, neighbors and business owners.

“I am honored by the positive response and energy that my campaign has garnered for my run for Beverly Hills City Council,” Wells said. “Our residents and families trust that I am the candidate who has the proven results and track record to get things done.”