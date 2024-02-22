WeHo denies appeal, moves forward with Wetherly Drive project

An appeal to halt the construction of a redevelopment at 910-916 Wetherly Drive failed at the Feb. 20 West Hollywood City Council meeting. The four council members who voted against the appeal argued for the pressing need of affordable housing in the city and the need to meet requirements set by the state of California.

All California cities are required to meet state-mandated housing goals, which are reassessed every eight years. The current update to the city’s plan was adopted by West Hollywood in February 2023, though it covers the period from 2021-29.

The Wetherly project is a seven-story, 89-unit building that would purportedly be 100% affordable housing. The building will neighbor First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, which, in spite of its moniker, is located at 9025 Cynthia St. in West Hollywood. The church was named a historic site by the city in 1993. As part of the development deal, an agreement was made to provide two units for pastoral staff, with rent to be paid by the church and the church would be able to use some parking in the subterranean garage.

Arguments against the development questioned the size and density of the build, several stories higher than the neighboring buildings, and questioned assessments about the construction’s potential impact to the environment. The appellants, led by West Hollywood residents Arthur Bernstein, Martha Orellana and Joseph Dickstein, also questioned whether the project actually met the threshold for the unique exemptions it had acquired from state and local governments for its affordable housing status – taking particular issue with the church’s agreement with the development, arguing that it prevented the building offering 100% affordable units.

Councilwoman Lauren Meister voted in favor of the appeal, stating that she wished the council had voted for “some aspects of the appeal without necessarily denying the project.”

“Given that the project is located near an earthquake fault, I felt there should have been an additional environmental study focused on hydrology,” Meister said. “As the project includes three levels of subterranean parking, a lot of soil could be removed and the surrounding ground will be destabilized. If dewatering becomes necessary, there is the potential for subsidence. City staff was unaware that there might be dewatering – we only learned of it because I asked the question.”

Meister added that many of her concerns could have been met had the project been one less story. The top floor, which has a large unit to be used by the building manager and a laundry room, could be incorporated into other floors, and a rooftop space would have been “a quiet respite for an extremely dense project,” Meister argued.

While the questioning lasted roughly 90 minutes, when the public was given the opportunity to weigh in, the vast majority spoke in favor of the large-scale affordable housing project.

“Los Angeles County has over 75,000 human beings living on its streets,” resident Parker Friedrich said. “I regularly work with these individuals and I’ve met hundreds of men, women and children struggling to survive when nothing more than a chance. These endless efforts to stymie housing with bad faith arguments are widespread across Los Angeles and only serve to exacerbate this dire situation in which the unhoused population’s mortality rate stands at quadruple that of housing. Every city needs to do their part to help address this crisis.”

Meister said that the project is “not a shelter. It is not transitional housing,” but “permanent housing,” and does not address the needs of a “built-out city” like West Hollywood.

“The city is only 1.9 square miles with a population of 18,000-plus residents per square mile. The [Regional Housing Needs Allocation] of 3,900 new units, in my opinion, is unreasonable,” she said. “The state density bonus laws are a one-size-fits-all response to a housing crisis that other cities created by not having an inclusionary housing ordinance. If the state really wanted to make a difference in providing affordable housing, they would repeal the Ellis Act and Costa-Hawkins. They’d make short-term rentals illegal in multi-family housing and any new projects that receive state density bonuses.”

Councilman John Heilman, however, noted that “there was no legal basis to grant the appeal.”

“The decision on the project was difficult,” Heilman said. “I’ve always been a supporter of affordable housing, but I also sympathized with the neighbors’ concerns about the density and height of the building. While I would have liked to make some changes to the proposal, state law has severely restricted our discretion over proposed housing projects. The project is categorically exempt from [California Environmental Quality Act] both as an in-fill housing project and as a 100% affordable housing project.”

Mayor John Erickson agreed that the appellant did not have a legal argument, and that the housing needs in the city were too great to ignore.

“We have to build more. We have to build more affordable, very low, low and affordable housing at all levels,” Erickson said. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make sure that we’re doing all we can to work with our communities on their concerns. But at the end of the day, the city is mandated by the state to build housing.”

Resident Ted Green, who lives on a neighboring street, chastised those against the Wetherly project, stating that people opposed to affordable housing being built in their own neighborhoods bear responsibility for a share of the homeless crisis.

“The next time they see a homeless person, they can’t say, ‘Oh, that’s a shame.’ Or they can’t say, ‘I wish the government would do something about that.’ They have to say, ‘I caused that,’” Green said.

The project is projected to start construction by the end of the year. An anticipated completion date has not been announced.