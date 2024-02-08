Weekends are wild at the Los Angeles Zoo

The Los Angeles Zoo is launching Wild Weekends at the L.A. Zoo, a series of themed weekends offering guests special entertainment, activities and educational opportunities in celebration of communities, wildlife and the planet. All programming is free with paid admission, and for zoo members.

Wild Weekends kicks off with a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 18. At the start of the Year of the Dragon, the L.A. Zoo is proud to embrace the rich cultural traditions associated with Lunar New Year. The special weekend celebration features activities and performances that honor the festive occasion, including performances and demonstrations by Wushu Shaolin Entertainment, which will perform captivating displays of martial arts, dragon dances, calligraphy demonstrations and cultural performances. Guests can also enjoy spotlights on animals of the Chinese zodiac and participate in the tradition of adding hopes for the new year to the Wall of Well Wishes.

Next, Spring Fling featuring Big Bunny will be held from Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 31. Spring into fun with a jubilant celebration of nature’s renewal at the L.A. Zoo. Visitors can enjoy “egg-citing” activities, fascinating education stations, pollinator activities, live story readings, a honey tasting and special animal feedings throughout the weekend. Returning this year are special photo ops with Big Bunny. Hop on over for some spring fun.

Wild for the Planet will be held from Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. Join the L.A. Zoo in celebrating Earth Day and the planet’s biodiversity at a special weekend event. Enjoy interactive activities, live entertainment with 3rd Rock Hip Hop, a honey tasting and inspiring presentations highlighting the zoo’s conservation efforts. From Planting for Pollinators to an Earth Expo featuring community partners, there are plenty of opportunities to discover how to contribute to a more sustainable future.

The Los Angeles Zoo provides engaging and educational experiences for guests of all ages, and Wild Weekends at the L.A. Zoo provides an opportunity to immerse in the wonders of the natural world.

The L.A. Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive. For information, visit lazoo.org.