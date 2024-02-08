Wayne Brady to host GLAAD Awards

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization, announced that multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author and television personality Wayne Brady will host the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 14.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

“It is with immense pride that I was asked to host this year’s GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, celebrating a community that has welcomed me with open arms,” Brady said. “The stories created by and for LGBTQ people bring us closer to a world of unity, inclusivity and acceptance and I’m honored to help recognize the valuable contributions the queer community has made in entertainment and media.”

A true multi-hyphenate, Brady’s career path and personal life journey have helped him see the world in a unique way. Brady made his mark on stage and screen and has set out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity in fun and powerful ways.

Brady will be seen in the upcoming Hulu docuseries “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” The show follows his blended family, including his ex-wife, best friend and business partner Mandie Taketa, their 21-year-old daughter Maile, and Mandie’s life partner Jason. The series is produced by Wayne and Mandie’s joint production company, A Wayne and Mandie Creative, along with Fremantle.

This spring Brady returns to Broadway in the all-new production of “The Wiz,” leading the cast as the titular character. The highly-anticipated musical features award-winning creatives and producers including Schele Williams, Common, Amber Ruffin, Sharen Davis, Deborah Cox and Nichelle Lewis.

Nominees for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect work published, released or broadcast between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. During the Los Angeles ceremony, GLAAD will announce award recipients for LGBTQ representation in categories that span film, TV, news and Spanish-language media. A New York Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 11.

Earlier this year, GLAAD announced nearly 310 nominees. The Beverly Hilton is located at 9876 Wilshire Blvd. For informatin, visit glaad.org.