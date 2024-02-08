Trio faces federal charges for securities fraud

Federal criminal charges were filed on Feb. 5 against an analyst for a newsletter promoting unregistered securities and over-the-counter stocks, his money-laundering associate and the CEO of a Beverly Hills company, all of whom participated in a bribery scheme in which leaders of various companies paid more than $4.2 million in undisclosed compensation to have their stocks touted by the newsletter.

The defendants include Jonathan William Mikula, 38, of Woodstock, Georgia, who worked as a stock analyst and writer for an investment newsletter; Christian Fernandez, 33, aka. Christian Crockwell, of Smyrna, Georgia, who was a business associate and friend of Mikula; and Amit Raj Beri, 47, of Hobe Sound, Florida, who was formerly the CEO of a Beverly Hills-based business. All three defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to tout securities for undisclosed compensation. Mikula also has been charged with one count of touting securities for undisclosed compensation. Authorities did not disclose the name of Beri’s business.

According to information filed on Jan. 30 in United States District Court, Mikula worked as an analyst for Palm Beach Venture, an investment newsletter with subscribers nationwide. The newsletter published promotional articles for offerings of securities. Federal law requires full and public disclosure from anyone who has received payment – directly or indirectly – from an issuer for publishing, publicizing or circulating any advertisement or communication that describes the issuer’s security offered for sale.

From December 2019 to August 2022, in exchange for Mikula touting certain securities issuances through Palm Beach Venture, Beri and others provided Mikula and Fernandez with cash payments as well as undisclosed indirect compensation, including lavish meals, beverages and illicit entertainment, according to prosecutors. Fernandez opened and operated foreign and shell companies and bank accounts – some based in Mexico – whose purpose was to conceal the nature of the bribes and kickbacks. In exchange, Fernandez took a large cut – sometimes half – of the funds, authorities said.

The conspiracy allowed some of its participants to raise tens of millions of dollars in investor funds through securities offerings without required disclosures.

In total, Mikula, Fernandez, Beri and others received more than $4.2 million in undisclosed and misrepresented payments as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars of compensation in the form of undisclosed entertainment and illicit services, prosecutors allege.

Each of the charges carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.