Three men arrested during Hollywood demonstration

Three male suspects were arrested on Feb. 19 after allegedly being involved in a confrontation during a protest outside a restaurant in the 5900 block of Fountain Avenue, police said.

Approximately 20 protesters were involved in the demonstration near Franklin Avenue and Bronson avenues. The Los Angeles Police Department did not identify the restaurant or the nature of the protest. However, media reports stated it occurred outside La Poubelle Bistro, and the protesters were angry about actor Danny Masterson, who was convicted last year of raping two women he met through the Church of Scientology and sentenced in September to 30 years in prison. Masterson allegedly frequented the restaurant, and it has become the target of anti-Scientology groups, according to media reports.

LAPD officers went to the 5900 block of Fountain Avenue on Feb. 16 after two victims reported a battery at the Hollywood Division. The victims signed a form authorizing a citizen’s arrest, and the officers went to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and arrested Daniel Villeda Gonzalez and Kamrin Ivone.

During the arrests, officers were told about another battery that allegedly occurred during the protest. They detained the suspect, Scott Hochstetter. He was arrested after being identified by the victim, police said.

Through further investigation, authorities determined the suspects allegedly released tear gas in the area. The three men were charged with felony conspiracy and unlawful use of tear gas. All three defendants were released pending upcoming court hearings. No further information was released due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hollywood Division detectives at (213)972-2967. During weekends and off hours, call (877)LAPD247.