Temple Emanuel hosts open house for prospective students

Temple Emanuel is inviting the community to its religious school open house on Sunday, March 3, from 9-11 a.m.

The open house provides an opportunity for individuals and families to explore Temple Emanuel’s enriching religious school program and gain insights into its offerings.

The Religious School at Temple Emanuel is known for its commitment to fostering a vibrant learning environment, where students can deepen their understanding of faith and tradition. The open house enables prospective students and their families to get a firsthand look at the engaging curriculum and the educators for the program.

Temple Emanuel is located at 300 N. Clark Drive, in Beverly Hills. RSVP is requested by calling (310) 288-3737 or by emailing [email protected] or visiting tebh.org/rsopenhouse.