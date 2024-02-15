Take in the art downtown this weekend

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
The LA Art Show has returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center through Feb. 18 to kick off the city’s 2024 art season.
Guided by the leadership of producer & director Kassandra Voyagis, LA Art Show promises another spectacular international exhibitor lineup from countries including the Philippines, Italy, Israel, Peru and South Korea.
“With over 100 galleries, museums and nonprofits exhibiting this year, we continue our commitment to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible,” Voyagis said. “This year’s show will celebrate art – globally and locally – and inspire important dialogue.”
Visit laartshow.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Los Angeles Convention Center is located at 1201 S. Figueroa St.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply