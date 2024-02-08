February 8, 2024

‘Sopranos’ screens at Egyptian for anniversary

(photo by Jared Cowan for American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre)

On Feb. 4, “The Sopranos” creator and executive producer David Chase, along with executive producers Terence Winter and Matthew Weiner, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the legendary, critically-acclaimed series with a screening of two episodes (“From Where to Eternity” and “Whoever Did This”). The screening was followed by a Q&A moderated by Scott Foundas at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd.





