Silent films come alive with ‘Right in the Eye’

-
-
Socialize
Could not authenticate you.followers
-
Popular Posts
“Right in the Eye (En plein dans l’œil)” from composer-scenographer Jean-François Alcoléa, is a unique live concert performed to the silent, fantastical films of George Méliès featuring three musicians, 50 instruments and 11 of Méliès films. Celebrating its 10th anniversary tour, “Right in the Eye” will play on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Theatre Raymond Kabbaz for one performance only.
Praised by the great-great-grand-daughter of legendary filmmaker and cinematographer Georges Méliès, Jean-François Alcoléa has crafted a magical show where a multi-layered and inventive score highlights Méliès’ iconic films.
Featuring a trio of virtuoso musicians, their performance, in and of itself, is a spectacle – as they create music from an extraordinary range of instruments: piano, a soundboard, percussion and guitar; aqua-phone (marine harp), theremin, melodica, glockenspiel; and objects of everyday life such as stemware, circular saws, whistles, flying plates and takeaway food lids.
Since its creation in 2014, “Right in the Eye” has had over 700 performances in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, at two Avignon festivals and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. In addition, this 10th anniversary tour features workshops with students of all ages, as well as masterclasses, residencies and special performances for colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. For information, visit alcolea-cie.net/en/right-in-the-eye. Tickets are available now at theatreraymondkabbaz.com. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz is located at 10361 W. Pico Blvd.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply