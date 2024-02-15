Silent films come alive with ‘Right in the Eye’

Since its creation in 2014, “Right in the Eye” has had over 700 performances in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, at two Avignon festivals and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. In addition, this 10th anniversary tour features workshops with students of all ages, as well as masterclasses, residencies and special performances for colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. For information, visit alcolea-cie.net/en/right-in-the-eye. Tickets are available now at theatreraymondkabbaz.com. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz is located at 10361 W. Pico Blvd.