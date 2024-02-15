Shakespeare Youth Festival announces 2024 season at Hudson Theatre

-
Shakespeare Youth Festival–the country’s youngest Shakespeare company – will stage full productions of Shakespeare’s classic plays, “Julius Caesar,” “Richard II” and “The Tempest” in repertory at the Hudson Theatre located in L.A.’s historic Theater Row. All three productions aim to celebrate the philosophical and political power of Shakespearean literature while spotlighting a local community of 35 young actors, ages eight to 18. Shakespeare Youth Festival will run weekends from March 2-24. Newly appointed executive director J. Bailey Burcham and artistic director Julia Wyson co-direct the plays along with resident teaching artists Kila Packett and Alessandra Mañon.
In” Julius Caesar,” power, greed, ambition and the inconstancy of the populace combine to create chaos in ancient Rome as Julius Caesar’s friend, Marcus Brutus, is manipulated into joining conspirators to plot Caesar’s demise.
Filled with magnificent verse and Shakespeare’s characteristic wisdom and insight, the tragedy of “Richard II” is a deeply moving story of how the forces of history collide and combust to shape a nation’s political landscape. See this first chapter in Shakespeare’s epic cycle that shaped a dynastic civil war lasting 100 years.
“The Tempest” begins with its titular storm that catapults a ship of sailors and royals to an abandoned island inhabited by the sorceress Prospero and her daughter Miranda, as well as many mystical creatures. As Prospero grows closer to the justice she craves, she witnesses her daughter fall in love, listens to spirit ancestors and discovers that forgiveness is the only way to break cycles and pave the course for the next generation. Hilarious fools, magical spells and elemental spirits help celebrate what it means to be human and the importance of the planet.
The Hudson Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are $15. For information, visit shakespeareyouthfestival.com.
