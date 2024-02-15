Shakespeare Youth Festival announces 2024 season at Hudson Theatre

Filled with magnificent verse and Shakespeare’s characteristic wisdom and insight, the tragedy of “Richard II” is a deeply moving story of how the forces of history collide and combust to shape a nation’s political landscape. See this first chapter in Shakespeare’s epic cycle that shaped a dynastic civil war lasting 100 years.

“The Tempest” begins with its titular storm that catapults a ship of sailors and royals to an abandoned island inhabited by the sorceress Prospero and her daughter Miranda, as well as many mystical creatures. As Prospero grows closer to the justice she craves, she witnesses her daughter fall in love, listens to spirit ancestors and discovers that forgiveness is the only way to break cycles and pave the course for the next generation. Hilarious fools, magical spells and elemental spirits help celebrate what it means to be human and the importance of the planet.