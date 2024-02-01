See LACMA exhibit on intricacies of stone before it closes

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is encouraging visitors to see “Eternal Medium: Seeing the World in Stone,” which closes on Feb. 11.

The exhibition focuses on the imagination’s role in perceiving images in the natural markings of stones. The product of a collaboration between LACMA, the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the exhibition brings together objects that utilize the natural features of stones and places them alongside similar works in other mediums for context and comparisons.

Featuring a selection of 125 works ranging from historical to contemporary, the exhibition is drawn from LACMA’s collection with loans from the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection on loan to the V&A, and the V&A’s own collections, as well as public and private collections in California.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit lacma.org/art/exhibition/eternal-medium-seeing-world-stone.