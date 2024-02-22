Restaurant News

ZOZO brings ‘cuisine of the sun’ to La Brea

Chef John Sedlar has returned to Los Angeles, reuniting with Bill Chait, Jordan Ogron, Raphael Francois and the American Rag team to launch ZOZO at Maison Midi on La Brea Avenue. Maison Midi will introduce what ZOZO refers to as the “cuisine of the sun” to Los Angeles.

ZOZO pays homage to influential chefs, who have left a mark on Sedlar’s career, particularly legendary French chef Jean Bertranou of L’Ermitage, who infused the French spirit into Los Angeles kitchens, and the matriarch of Modern Mexican cuisine, chef Patricia Quintana. Beginning Feb. 29, the restaurant will offer lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

For menu, information and reservations, visit zozolabrea.com or call (323)746-4700. ZOZO is located at 148 S. La Brea Ave.

STK Steakhouse offers seafood ‘Bounty’

STK Steakhouse has launched its STK Bounty from the Seven Seas featured menu, running through March 28. Special items include oysters Rockefeller for $44, crispy fried oysters for $32 and Asian oysters for $37. As an entrée, diners can enjoy a parmesan crusted sole, served with green asparagus and sturgeon caviar butter sauce for $51. These features join STK’s signature seafood items, including tuna tartare, jalapeno pickled shrimp cocktail and its seafood tower. STK Steakhouse is located at 930 Hilgard Ave. For information, visit stksteakhouse.com/venues /losangeles or call (310)659-3535.

National Margarita Day celebrated at 33 Taps, Toca Madera

It’s no surprise that one of America’s favorite cocktails, the margarita, has a dedicated holiday. Thursday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day, and patrons of 33 Taps can celebrate the many versions of the beloved tequila (or mezcal!) beverage at L.A.’s favorite neighborhood sports bar, or the West Hollywood staple, Toca Madera.

Between 33 Taps (mega-deal, one day only) $8 margaritas and Toca Madera’s curated-to-perfection margarita menu, there is something for everyone this national holiday.

For information, visit eatdrink33.com or tocamadera. com. 33 Taps has three locations, including downtown at 1240 S. Figueroa St. Toca Madera is located 8450 W. Third St.

Greens L.A. spotlights Chao Krung Thai

A special one-night event from the James Beard Foundation and Chao Krung Thai will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The James Beard Foundation Greens program, specifically for food lovers under 40, shines a spotlight on chefs and operators making meaningful change within their communities, while educating a younger demographic on the importance of supporting independent restaurants. In 2023, the Greens series expanded to the West Coast, so diners can now experience Greens events in Los Angeles.

For the next Greens Los Angeles event, the foundation will shine a spotlight on Chao Krung Thai on Fairfax Ave. Established in 1969, Chao Krung Thai is a cherished restaurant with roots in Los Angeles’s Thai Town. Chao Krung’s deep culinary roots trace back to chef/co-owner Amanda Maneesilasan and co-owner Katy Noochlaor’s grandmother, who had the honor of cooking for the royal family of Thailand. Born in Bangkok, and raised in Los Angeles, chef Amanda and Katy took over operations in 2017, continuing the legacy of not only their grandmother, but also of their parents who immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s. For the occasion, chef Amanda will prepare a vibrant family-style feast that pays homage to her heritage and her grandmother’s life and legacy.

The four-course menu includes larb salmon with salmon roe, pad Thai with grilled prawns, mussaman short ribs with jasmine rice and khao mao tod. It is priced at $100.

For information and tickets to the event, visit jamesbeard.org/events/ jbf-greens-los-angeles-x-chao-krung-thai. Chao Krung Thai is located at 111 N. Fairfax Ave.

Waldorf Astoria to welcome chef Edoardo Baldi this summer

Chef Edoardo Baldi, owner of the much-beloved e .baldi ristorante, is partnering with Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills to produce “A Taste of Tuscany,” a one-night-only, four-course dining experience on Sunday, July 16 at Espelette. Highlighting an array of iconic dishes and featuring new favorites, il pescatore (the fisherman) will draw heavily from Edoardo’s childhood on the Tuscan coast – featuring dishes such as risotto with dorade ragout and poached turbot, sautéed artichokes, shiitake mushrooms and marjoram. Limited seating available. Experiences can be reserved on OpenTable or via email: [email protected]. Espelette is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd.

Culinary class offered at Espelette

Enjoy a cooking class led by culinary director Steve Benjamin at Espelette at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, followed by a three-course lunch. This season, the culinary team presents interactive cooking, cocktails and dessert around a locally sourced ingredient. Learn how to prepare savory and sweet dishes with techniques that will revolutionize the way you cook at home. The class will begin at 11 a.m. and is $115+ per person. To book, visit opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid= 1283941&restref=1283941&experienceId=257141. Espelette is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd.

Lucky 8 takes visitors to Tokyo

Get ready to dive into the vibrant atmosphere of the Neon City. Lucky Mizu, nestled within the multidimensional dining, drinking and dancing destination Level 8, is thrilled to present “Tokyo Nights” – an electrifying late-night dining and entertainment experience that will illuminate the nightlife scene starting on Feb. 23. Occurring every Friday and Saturday starting 10 p.m., Tokyo Nights seamlessly blends delicious food with the lively spirit of Japanese nightlife, right in the heart of Downtown L.A.

Indulge in an exceptional late-night sushi and sake service that brings the vibrant flavors of Japan to your table. From meticulously crafted sushi to beloved Japanese street food favorites, their menu is a celebration of authentic tastes and innovative creations. Elevate the experience with sake flights, offering a curated journey through Japan’s finest brews, and dive into the night with special menu offerings and specialty cocktails, designed for sharing and toasting to good times.

As live entertainment and DJs take the stage, Lucky Mizu’s atmosphere evolves into a vibrant reflection of Tokyo’s renowned nightlife scene. Whether a sushi connoisseur, a reveler seeking a distinctive night out or someone desiring a lively dining experience, Tokyo Nights at Lucky Mizu awaits.

Reservations for Tokyo Nights are now open. Book through OpenTable or directl at luckymizudtla.com. Relish the joy of savoring new flavors, crafting memories with friends and diving into an ambiance bursting with energy and excitement.

For information, visit level8dtla. com or call (213)886-8860. Level 8 is located inside the Moxy Downtown L.A. at 1254 S. Figueroa St.

Amour offers modern French cuisine

Amour, the first restaurant concept from industry veteran Thomas Fuks, founder of 111 Hospitality, is a modern take on classic French dining with a jewel box tasting menu space, and sprawling outdoor dining featuring an a la carte menu. The space, designed by Fuks’ wife, Abbie, is striking, incorporating unique aspects such as floors sourced with wood from France in the 1800s, custom tapestry chairs in the private dining room handmade and finished, a huge library of rare, old books and more. The menu, from chef Daniel Chavez, is designed to demystify classic French dining with lighter, more approachable options, without forgoing the fundamentals of the cuisine. Amour features a wine and beer selection curated by GM & Wine Director Thibaud Duccini, with a focus on French and California wines. For information, visit amourweho.love or call (424)431-6717. Amour is located at 8715 Beverly Blvd.