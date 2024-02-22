Programming input sought by BHUSD

The city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Unified School District are asking the public for input on an online survey regarding a proposed early childhood center and future program offerings throughout the city.

With the reopening of El Rodeo Elementary School, a unique opportunity exists for the city and BHUSD to collaborate to establish a comprehensive early education program that caters to the community’s needs, officials said.

“Our great schools have always been a cornerstone of this community. I am pleased for the city’s partnership with them in the development of an early childhood center. The first step is to survey the community to understand what you want,” Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. “We encourage everyone to participate in the survey to help us design this program and to help us develop an effective early education program.”

The city of Beverly Hills currently offers four preschools, one each at Horace Mann Elementary School and Coldwater Canyon Park, and two at Hawthorne Elementary School.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity of furthering our partnership with the city of Beverly Hills by exploring ideas for the Hawthorne campus as we move TK-5 to El Rodeo Elementary School this summer,” BHUSD Superintendent Michael Bregy said. “We have a joint commitment to create spaces that serve and enrich the lives of all residents, reinforcing the distinctive and longstanding bond between BHUSD and the city of Beverly Hills. This is more than a collaboration.”

For information and questions, call (310)285-6852. To access the survey, visit beverlyhills.org /schoolsurvey.