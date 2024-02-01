‘POTUS’ takes up residence at Geffen

Open-Door Playhouse is continuing to partner with the Geffen Playhouse along with Women’s Voices Now and the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative, where audiences can see the new production “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”

Written by Selena Fillinger and directed by Jennifer Chambers, the play will run through Feb. 18 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess – it’s a bad day at the White House. When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.

Visit geffenplayhouse.org for cast information and to purchase tickets. The Geffen is located at 10886 Le Conte Ave.