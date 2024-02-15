Potter Daniels Manor headlines Pasadena Showcase

“This is our only fundraiser,” said Suzanne Hart, president of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. “Every ticket we sell contributes to our mission of supporting music and arts programs throughout the community. To date, our organization has donated more than $25 million to bring music to those who might not have the opportunity to experience it. The work we do is extremely rewarding and couldn’t be done without the support of those who attend the Showcase House as well as our community business partners.”

The 59th Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open from April 21-May 19. Visitors can also enjoy the famous Shops at Showcase, popular for the unique selection of boutiques and craft merchants as well as several on-site restaurants and pubs offering food and beverages. A line-up of entertainment and special-menu nights are also in the works. For tickets and information, call (626)606-1600 or visit pasadenashowcase.org.