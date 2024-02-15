Potter Daniels Manor headlines Pasadena Showcase

-
On the heels of last month’s much anticipated Empty House Party, where some 500 design enthusiasts, patrons and members of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, whose members are responsible for hosting the nation’s top home and garden tour, celebrated the official start of the 59th Pasadena Showcase House of Design, the annual tradition of transforming this year’s Showcase House, Potter Daniels Manor, has begun and is being readied for its April 21 debut.
The Empty House Party, chaired by PSHA members Vikki Sung and Matt McIntyre, offered a sneak peek of Potter Daniels Manor, a striking English Tudor Revival Style estate designed by the Postle Company of Los Angeles, builders of the landmark Pasadena Playhouse. The manor, set behind a pair of ornate iron gates and set on a verdant acre of land, boasts a storied background coupled with a prestigious designation as a Pasadena City Landmark. With its elegant façade, bygone era embellishments and old-world charm, the estate provided the idyllic backdrop for an evening of enchantment.
This is the third time this storybook mansion will be reimagined as the Showcase House, presented in 1975 and 1996 under the direction of Benefit Chairs Ginny Cushman and Fran Biles. Both seasoned members were on hand to join 2024 Benefit Chair, Dotty Ewing, in enjoying the night’s festivities and its many well-wishers.
The Empty House Party gave guests carte blanch to view the design spaces and mingle with the more than two-dozen selected interior and exterior designers who got a glimpse of their various concepts and cutting-edge trends in design. Ronen Levy Events provided a curated menu for guests’ enjoyment, which included shrimp cocktail, crab claws, tri-tip of beef, hand carved turkey, a potato bar, a soup station and an assortment of freshly baked pastries. Specialty cocktails and mocktails were consumed along with a variety of fine wines donated by San Antonio Winery, a long-time supporter of the organization.
Dotty Ewing expressed how delighted she was with the party’s turnout with a nod to the event chairs, volunteers and supporters who descended on the estate for the evening.
“We couldn’t make this happen without them,” Ewing said. “Our many partners, including our newest Community Partner, the Doheny Eye Institute, who has graciously allowed us to use their parking facilities for tonight’s event as well as other upcoming key events, are what help to power this event significantly offsetting hefty expenses. The generosity of these community partners allows us to give even more back to the community and the causes we champion.”
Once the renovations are complete, more than 25,000 guests are expected to tour the estate and its 30 interior and exterior design spaces during the four-week event. Which begins on April 21.
“This is our only fundraiser,” said Suzanne Hart, president of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. “Every ticket we sell contributes to our mission of supporting music and arts programs throughout the community. To date, our organization has donated more than $25 million to bring music to those who might not have the opportunity to experience it. The work we do is extremely rewarding and couldn’t be done without the support of those who attend the Showcase House as well as our community business partners.”
The 59th Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be open from April 21-May 19. Visitors can also enjoy the famous Shops at Showcase, popular for the unique selection of boutiques and craft merchants as well as several on-site restaurants and pubs offering food and beverages. A line-up of entertainment and special-menu nights are also in the works. For tickets and information, call (626)606-1600 or visit pasadenashowcase.org.
