Postcards from The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Known famously as “The Pretty Woman Hotel,” the Beverly Wilshire continues to be a world-class destination for the well-traveled, the Hollywood elite, presidents, and kings. President Barack Obama, the Emperor of Japan Hirohito, Princess Margaret and King Albert have been guests at the hotel. Steve McQueen, John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Warren Beatty have all lived in the hotel. It has withstood three earthquakes – in 1933, 1971 and 1994. Most recently, in 2022, the hotel completed a multi-million-dollar renovation, combining Old Hollywood glamour with modern, chic amenities. The Beverly Wilshire Hotel carries the mantle of luxury the city of Beverly Hills is known for. Walk through time with these postcards.

The iconic Beverly Wilshire opened its doors in January 1928 in Beverly Hills, on the former site of the Beverly Auto Speedway. At the time, the population of Beverly Hills was less than 1,000 and it was still undiscovered by Hollywood’s in-crowd.

Beginning with only one building built to withstand major earthquakes and designated an air raid shelter during World War II, this historically rich landmark added the Beverly Wing in 1971, along with the Mediterranean-style pool modeled after Sophia Loren’s private Italian villa. It was only 16 years later that this grande dame was added to the National Register of Historic Places, on June 12, 1987.

The hotel is the only California hotel to win a place on Food & Wine’s first-annual Hotel Awards list. From the hotel’s signature restaurant, THEBlvd, to Wolfgang Puck’s CUT, dining at the Beverly Wilshire is a culinary adventure. Caviar service, black truffle gnocchi and Snake River Wagyu rib eye are stand-outs on THEBLVD menu. Be sure to sip a Feeling Pretty cocktail inspired by “Pretty Woman.”

At CUT, enjoy exquisite cuts of beef, signature Wolfgang Puck dishes like cavatappi mac ‘n cheese and blue fin tuna tartare.

For the ultimate people-watching venue, sit on the patio overlooking Wilshire and Rodeo and take in all the sights and sounds of the “world of Beverly Hills.”