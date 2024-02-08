Pink’s celebrates the big game with Super Dog

Pink’s Hot Dogs is celebrating the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII with a special Super Dog available from Feb. 9-11.

Owner Richard Pink, a longtime football fan, said bringing together the community for the enjoyment of the game is something he looks forward to every year. He invited customers to “kick off” the weekend celebration on Feb. 9 with the first “snap” of the sizzling Super Dog, an all-beef stretch hot dog topped with Pink’s famous chili, pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and mustard. Super Dogs are $5.80 each, reflecting the 58 Super Bowl games and a 58% discount. There is a limit of three Super Dogs per customer. All profits from Super Dog sales will be donated to the Union Rescue Mission.

“Join us at Pink’s this weekend for a Super Dog as we enjoy the camaraderie that the Super Bowl fosters among us all,” Pink said.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, call (323)931-4223, or visit pinkshollywood.com.