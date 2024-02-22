Philosophical Research Society work showcased

On March 16 and 17, “A Fossil, A Ruin, A Memory” features contemporary emerging artists from a diverse range of disciplines, including experimental film-making, 3D animation, games and performance. The artists consider the language of memory, navigate transnational spaces, confront displacement and yearning and excavate personal and collective memories. Piecing together resurfaced myths, fossils, remnants and ruins, they interface between the past and present, to encode and construct an embodied, fragmented presence. Their works resonate with Laura Marks’ concept of Intercultural Cinema, capturing lost histories amid displacement to create new knowledge from the experience of existing between cultures.

The two-day screening program is designed to shed light on the artists’ creative processes and encourage meaningful dialogue and communal exploration around the themes of memory and excavation in our digital era. The essence of the moving images, and the evolving culture they belong to, remains an ongoing exploration in art history, film and theory.

“A Fossil, A Ruin, A Memory,” curated by Carrie Chen, will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Philosophical Research Society, located at 3910 Los Feliz Blvd. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-fossil-a-ruin-a-memory-tickets-827571818587.