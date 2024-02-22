Pez Coastal Kitchen is latest Pasadena seafood hotspot

Executive chef and proprietor Bret Thompson and Lucy Thompson-Ramirez have opened Pez Coastal Kitchen, a new upscale seafood focused eatery in Pasadena. Located on the corner of Union Street and North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena’s hottest culinary spot, Pez Coastal Kitchen promises a lively and innovative dining experience with a focus on sea and farm-to-table, seasonal California cuisine.

Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez are a dynamic husband and wife team that have made a significant impact in the hospitality industry. With passion for culinary excellence and warm hospitality, the duo created a signature name for themselves in the Los Angeles dining scene and beyond.

From 2007 to 2022, Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez owned Milk Ice Cream, and in 2015 opened Pez Cantina, a seasonal, modern, coastal-inspired Mexican restaurant and bar, located in downtown Los Angeles which quickly became a popular dining destination.

Thompson and Thompson-Ramirez’s newest venture will continue a commitment to sea-to-table and farm-to-table cuisine. Chef Joe Gillard joins executive chef Bret Thompson in the kitchen. The new concept will focus on seafood, and will also extend beyond, encompassing meat, poultry and a unique emphasis on the curing and smoking of meats and seafood, known as Sea-cuterie.

“I’m excited to serve seasonal cuisine with a big seafood nuance,” Thompson said. “We will be showcasing shellfish towers like you might see in the streets of Paris at the brasseries. We’ll also be doing whole fish fries, and we have a massive open ice area where guests can see all the fresh seafood, we will be serving each night including whole fish, shrimp, oysters, sea urchin and whatever is in season.”

Pez Coastal Kitchen is open for dinner every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m., and every Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m. For information about Pez Coastal Kitchen or to make reservations, call (626)210-0775 directly or visit pezpasadena.com. Pez Coastal Kitchen is located at 61 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.