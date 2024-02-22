Persovski continues campaign for City Council

Beverly Hills City Council candidate Sharon Persovski is continuing to engage with citizens leading up to the March 5 election.

“I was pleased to visit the city of Beverly Hills television station facilities to create my candidate statement and to let the community know why I am running for City Council. In addition, I had a brunch event to get to know more people from our community and hear their concerns,” Persovski said. “They asked great questions, and we discussed different issues affecting Beverly Hills. The brunch was very well attended by commissioners, friends and residents. Among many things that I talked about were the priorities of public safety, issues related to the new Metro stations and the allocation of city funds, among other important topics.”

Persovski invited the community to meet her each Friday at 10 a.m. at Parakeet Café, 206 S. Beverly Drive. For information, visit sharonpersovski.com.