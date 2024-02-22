‘Past Lives’ and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ approach love in very different ways

All you need is love unless career matters a touch more. To varying degrees and stakes, “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall” concern themselves with these obstacles to happiness. Both are competent entries that could, frankly, go home without a single Oscar win between them.

‘Past Lives’

A24’s “Past Lives” is a subtle story about love, friendship and chance. Like another best pic contender, “The Holdovers,” the story is quite mundane, intentionally so. Don’t expect a rom-com complete with a run to the airport. Just prepare to cry as you consider how your life turned out, for better or worse.

Na Young (Moon Seung-ah) and Hae Sung (Leem Seung-min) enjoyed a close friendship and the pair’s first foray into love. Then Nora’s family left Seoul for New York. Years pass before they reconnect from across the globe. Now, Na Young, who goes by Nora (Greta Lee as an adult), is becoming a more accomplished author. Meanwhile, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) has completed military service and is about to start his career.

Thanks to social media and digital communications, the pair find each other once more. Nostalgia, cultural connection and burgeoning interests fuel their video conversations, while buffering reminds them of how far apart they are. A fairytale logic might claim love knows no bounds. Yeah no. There are plenty of boundaries that change life’s trajectory, as Nora and Hae Sung perhaps discover.

“Past Lives” explores a common reality for many: What could have been. But it elevates a thought most folks bury deep, never to voice. More than anything it’s a thought experience, splendid fodder for a good conversation (think “Gone Girl” without relationship trauma).

That alone might be why “Past Lives” doesn’t stand a chance at best pic or original screenplay. Its goals may be too simple for the greatest the year has to offer.

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

While more actually happens in “Anatomy of a Fall,” it’s hardly worth the hype. It’s compelling enough with strong performances, but out of place amidst the other best pic entries.

Novelist Sandra (Sandra Hüller) lives in a secluded chalet with her husband Samuel (Samuel Theis) and son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner). Without the spouses interacting, tension is clearly on display. Not long after, Daniel finds his father’s bloodied body on the ground outside.

Did he jump? Was he pushed? The circumstances surround his death are unclear, but authorities believe Sandra is the sole suspect and a trial ensues. If any U.S. spectators wanna know about the French legal system, enjoy an intimate look at how the case against someone rolls out from incarceration to trial.

This particular legal drama focuses solely on Sandra’s side, her lawyer Vincent Renzi (Swann Arlaud) guiding the case. Sandra might be a popular figure, but this trial will reveal more about her life than she might wish, especially in front of her son.

Perhaps the most dissatisfying element is how much “Anatomy” leaves hanging. It’s more about the performances than answers. We know this feeling well. Any fan of true crime and those who watch televised trials, this one’s for you.

Sandra Hüller provides a splendid performance that dances between innocent and guilty quite well. In each scene, she must display naivete, insecurity at the grave circumstances surrounding her. This is either sincere or an act. That’s a tough ask, but she succeeds, earning her a nom for best actress.

She probably won’t win, and that’s OK. The role is very well done, but hardly an incredible standout. That title belongs to Machado-Graner, an incredible young talent whose few scenes steal the show. Sadly, no supporting nom for him, even though he outshines at least one current contender. Without a nom for him, “Anatomy of a Fall” doesn’t offer much worth revisiting.