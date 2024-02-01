PaleyFest celebrates television at Dolby this April

The Paley Center for Media today announced the schedule for the 41st annual PaleyFest LA, which will take place from April 12-20, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The nation’s premier television festival celebrating creative excellence, PaleyFest LA brings audiences together with television’s brightest stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, and features screenings of special preview and premiere content with never-before-seen TV footage.

Citi Cardholders and Paley Members receive presale access to tickets starting on Jan. 30. To become a Paley Member, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us.

The 2024 selections encompass a collection of the best programs that television has to offer featuring beloved shows celebrating their farewell seasons and milestone anniversaries, as well new shows certain to take their place among television’s most iconic series and current fan favorites. This year’s festival will open with a conversation with the stars of the award-winning “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+), which will be followed by events honoring “Loki” (Disney+), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) and “Young Sheldon” (CBS) both celebrating their farewell seasons, the highly anticipated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix),

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC) celebrating its 10th anniversary, “Family Guy” (FOX) celebrating its 25th anniversary with a live table read, and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS).

“We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan-favorites,” said the Paley Center’s president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy. “We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the Dolby Theatre this April, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

“The ‘Curb’ cast and I are looking forward to seeing you all at PaleyFest! Just a heads up, I may not sound like myself. Since shooting ended, I’ve been passing the time by playing the Jew’s harp, which has damaged my teeth and given me a pronounced lisp. I have ordered special dentures from Estonia, but they may not arrive in time. Fingers crossed. In any event, see you there,” Larry David said.

“While I’d been counting on a 24th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I’m honored to participate.” said Seth MacFarlane

For information, visit paleycenter.org. The Dolby Theatre is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.