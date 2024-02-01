Ovation, other L.A. locations, go red for heart health

The Tower at Ovation Hollywood, the premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Hollywood, will light up red at sunset on Friday, Feb. 2, in support of National Wear Red Day and Heart Health Month.

Every year, on the first Friday of February, the American Heart Association, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, encourages the public to wear red to raise awareness and inspire them to live healthy and well to fight America’s leading killer – heart disease. This year, Los Angeles landmarks will participate in a dazzling display of support for National Wear Red Day by lighting up red and joining community members who will wear red to bring attention to the No. 1 killer of women.

Other sites participating include Catalina Island Casino, the Los Angeles Airport pylons, Los Angeles City Hall, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum arches, Optum Parking Structure in Downtown L.A., the Pacific Park Ferris Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier, the Sixth Street Bridge, SoFi Stadium, the Santa Monica Clock Towner and the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases claim more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD. Women experience unique life stages that increase their risk of developing CVD over their lifetime. Cardiovascular disease is also the leading cause of death for men and congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the U.S. But the good news is that most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with awareness, education and positive lifestyle changes.

For information, visit goredforwomen.org and ovationhollywood.com. Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.