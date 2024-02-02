One suspect arrested, one still sought for robbery on Melrose Avenue

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are investigating a robbery that occurred on Jan. 30 in the 8200 block of Melrose Avenue.

One of the two suspects was arrested the day after the robbery. However, authorities are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information that will lead to the second suspect’s arrest.

The two suspects followed a male victim into a business at approximately 4:50 p.m. and demanded his watch. The suspects pistol-whipped the victim when he resisted, police said. The suspects violently pulled the victim’s watch from his wrist and fled in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla, police said. The victim left the scene in a black SUV before the officers arrived, and investigators are also searching for him.

On Jan. 31 around 9:45 p.m., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department pulled over one of the suspects in the city of Moreno Valley. They arrested Demetri Sherman, who was booked for robbery.

Video of the robbery can be viewed at lapdonline.org.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wilshire Robbery detectives at (213)922-8215. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.