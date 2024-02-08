MOCA welcomes new trustees to board

The Museum of Contemporary Art has appointed Tim Disney, Berry Stein, Julie Wainwright and Vida Yaghmai to its board of directors, as well as two new artist trustees, Tala Madani and Rodney McMillian.

MOCA’s board of trustees champions the museum’s mission to deliver a program of contemporary art and cultural resources.

“We are honored and thrilled to announce the appointment of these accomplished individuals to the board of trustees,” board chair Maria Seferian said. “Their passion for contemporary art and understanding of its transformative power will be instrumental in shaping the museum’s future. We are grateful for their guidance and unique perspectives as we continue to champion artists and cultivate meaningful connections with audiences across Los Angeles and beyond.”

Madani and McMillian join fellow artists Barbara Kruger and Christina Quarles on the board of trustees, underscoring the museum’s commitment to fostering a collaborative dialogue with artists. Since its inception in 1979, MOCA has dedicated itself to involving artists as key stakeholders in the museum’s larger cultural dialogue, and artists have served as an integral part of MOCA’s board.

“I am thrilled to join MOCA’s board of trustees, and I look forward to contributing to the museum’s vibrant legacy of artist engagement and contemporary dialogue,” Madani said.

“I’m happy to be appointed to the board of trustees at MOCA, an important institution in my development as an artist,” McMillan added. “I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective into the mix in support of the museum’s mission.”

Artists Mark Bradford and Mark Grotjahn, who have served on the board since 2014, have concluded their terms as trustees.

“MOCA is profoundly grateful for the invaluable contributions of Mark Bradford and Mark Grotjahn, whose tenures on the board of trustees have been marked by exceptional vision and unwavering commitment,” said Johanna Burton, the Maurice Marciano director of MOCA. “We are thrilled to welcome Tala Madani and Rodney McMillian, who join Barbara Kruger and Christina Quarles as artist trustees, continuing a vital tradition that elevates artists’ perspectives within the museum’s leadership. They bring a diverse range of expertise, backgrounds and experiences, and through their involvement we look forward to engaging with a new generation of artists and audiences.”

For information, visit moca.org.