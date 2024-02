Feel the Valentine’s Day love at the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce’s first evening social of 2024 on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Halls of Ivy Salon on La Brea Avenue. Enjoy a special evening of networking and treats, as well as a raffle. 358 S. La Brea Ave. RSVP requested by Feb. 14 to [email protected].