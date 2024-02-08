Mardi Gras rolls into Farmers Market

It’s time to let the good times roll. The annual Mardi Gras celebration at The Original Farmers Market is back and kicks off Friday, Feb. 9 at 7p.m. and continues all weekend long, including Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13.

An exciting line-up of New Orleans and Zydeco bands, including Alligator Beach, Kenny Sara & The Sounds of New Orleans, Crawdaddio, Rhythm Krewe and the Nervis Bros, will entertain revelers.

Enjoy authentic Southern cooking from The Gumbo Pot and don’t miss its beignet pop-up on the Plaza. EB’s Beer & Wine will have a great selection of New Orleans brews including Abita Purple Haze, Abita Jockamo Juicy IPA and Abita Strawberry Lager. El Granjero Cantina will be celebrating with their $9 Mardi Gras nachos and $9 Raspberry Hibiscus cocktail (valid Feb. 9-13). Sticker Planet is giving away a free confetti or Mardi Gras sticker, available in store Feb. 10 only.

Don’t forget to register dogs into the Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed King and Queen.

For information, visit farmersmarketla.com/events. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St.