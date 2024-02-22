Man arrested in WeHo charged with attempting to export drugs overseas

A 45-year-old man from New Zealand who authorities believe has extensive ties to overseas organized crime is in federal custody on charges that he attempted to export large quantities of cocaine to Australia.

The defendant, Jason Chin, was involved in a plan to purchase cocaine from suppliers in Southern California and distribute it overseas, federal authorities said. After negotiating the purchase for two months beginning in September 2023, Chin flew to Los Angeles on Nov. 26 and met with an individual at The London Hotel in West Hollywood to conduct the transaction, according to a criminal complaint.

The individual who met Chin is an informant working with agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security, the complaint read. Chin paid the informant $150,000 in cryptocurrency to purchase 10 kilograms of cocaine that was to be transported to Australia, investigators said. He was arrested and charged with attempting to export narcotics on Dec. 1.

The investigation dates to Labor Day weekend in 2023, when Chin allegedly met with an unnamed individual identified in the criminal complaint as a “broker” from Cancun, Mexico. The broker contacted the informant about supplying the drugs, and the informant in turn told federal agents about the potential buyer, later identified as Chin, authorities said. A meeting was arranged on Sept. 3 with Chin to discuss the transaction, according to the complaint. Chin allegedly left Los Angeles a few days later.

Over the next two months, the defendant interacted with the informant and a second man also working with homeland security investigators on the case, authorities said. Details of the transaction were arranged, and Chin flew to LAX on Nov. 26. The informant picked up Chin and took him to The London Hotel, where Chin was staying and the transaction took place, according to the criminal complaint.

Chin was arrested by agents with the HSI Los Angeles El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Chin will remain in custody pending trial, which is scheduled on July 1 at the United States Courthouse downtown, McEvoy said.