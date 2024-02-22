LAPD detectives seek lewd conduct suspect

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are asking for help identifying a lewd conduct suspect who has been seen multiple times in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue.

The suspect, who is described as white, 40-45 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, allegedly committed lewd acts in front of a female victim on Croft Avenue shortly after midnight on Jan. 28. The neighborhood is north of Melrose Avenue and east of La Cienega Boulevard.

Detective Brent Hopkins, with the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, said the suspect approached the victim, spoke to her and committed the alleged crime. The victim fled inside and was not injured. The suspect left the location but was seen again in the neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m., he added.

“He returned two times early that morning (Jan. 28), as seen on security cameras. Then he returned [on Feb. 20],” Hopkins said. “The fact that he keeps hanging around the area is what’s worrisome to us.”

Hopkins said the suspect does not appear to be homeless, as he was wearing different clothes on the different dates. Authorities do not know why he is targeting the area or whether he lives nearby. LAPD detectives contacted investigators from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and Beverly Hills Police Department, which have not had any similar crimes reported, Hopkins said.

When captured on security cameras on Jan. 28, the suspect had brown hair and a mustache, and was wearing a maroon jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a black beanie cap. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (213)473-0447. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.