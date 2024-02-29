Lakers legend visits Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kurt Rambis, left, as part of its Business After Hours series in this photograph in the Feb. 29, 1996, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. Rambis was joined by C.A. “Tony” Sturdivant, of the L.A. Cellular Beverly Hills Superstore, which hosted the meeting. Rambis was a member of the “Showtime” Lakers team that won the NBA Championship in 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988. He later served as a Lakers’ assistant coach and stepped in as head coach during the NBA player lockout season in 1998-99.