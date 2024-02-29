LACMA welcomes ‘Korean Treasures’ expert

In conjunction with the exhibition “Korean Treasures from the Chester and Cameron Chang Collection,” LACMA curator Stephen Little will provide an overview of the exhibition, highlighting the traditional Korean paintings, calligraphic folding screens, oil paintings and ceramics on view. The event will take place on March 4 from 7-8 p.m.

The program includes access to the exhibition starting at 6:30 pm, and for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the talk.

Stephen Little is the Florence and Harry Sloan Curator of Chinese Art and Head, Chinese, Korean, and South & Southeast Asian Departments at LACMA. An authority on Asian art, his research interests include Buddhist and Taoist art, Chinese, Korean and Japanese painting, Chinese ceramics, and the classical arts of Southeast Asia. His publications include “Taoism and the Arts of China” (2000), “Beyond Line: The Art of Korean Writing” (2019) and “Where the Truth Lies: The Art of Qiu Ying” (2020). “Korean Treatures” is on view through June 30.

For information, visit lacma.org/event/ocean-learninghas-no-shore. LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd.