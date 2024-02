Join artist Vincent Valdez and musician Ry Cooder for a discussion about their collaboration in conjunction with the exhibition “Vincent Valdez and Ry Cooder: El Chavez Ravine” on Monday, Feb. 12, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Admission is free, reservations are required. BCAM, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.