LA Phil announces Bowl’s 2024 season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the 2024 Hollywood Bowl summer season with performances at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills from June-September.

In 1924, Hollywood Bowl founders deeded the land to Los Angeles County to ensure it could be enjoyed by all members of the public. The Bowl became a County Park in 1959, operated in partnership by the nonprofit Hollywood Bowl Association, which later became part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. In 2024, the LA Phil continues this century-long collaboration and stewardship of the iconic venue that welcomes visitors from across the county and beyond each summer. For the 2024 Hollywood Bowl season, the LA Phil continues its tradition of presenting classical concerts under the stars with LA Phil music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the orchestra and a roster of star-studded guest artists spanning classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway and opera as well as celebrations of beloved film music.

The exciting lineup opens with a 100th birthday celebration for 20-time Grammy winner Henry Mancini. Special holiday performances will honor Juneteenth, with T-Pain and special guests, and the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr.

Among the artists who make their Hollywood Bowl debuts this summer are jazz sensation Laufey performing with the LA Phil, singer-songwriter Mitski and six-time Latin Grammy-winner Camilo. Returning to the Hollywood Bowl are audience favorites Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes, Boyz II Men and violinists Joshua Bell and Augustin Hadelich, as well as LA Phil Conductor Emeritus Zubin Mehta, who will return for his first performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 30 years. Also coming back this season is the traditional Tchaikovsky Spectacular, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival co-curated by Kamasi Washington and LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, which returns for its third year.

Additional season highlights include L.A.’s own Beck, for a special one-night performance with the LA Phil; Natalia Lafourcade teaming up with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for two unforgettable nights; a 100th anniversary celebration of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”; the very first West Coast Roots Picnic, a tribute to hip-hop, with The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep and more; a landmark collaboration with Mexico’s premier traditional dance company, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández; an All-Beethoven evening featuring the virtuosic trio of Sunwook Kim, Clara-Jumi Kang, and Hayoung Choi in the Triple Concerto closing with Symphony No. 5; and composer and conductor John Williams’ “Maestro of the Movies program,” in which he will share the podium with accomplished composer and conductor David Newman for a memorable evening of music from Hollywood’s Golden Age as well as his own beloved film scores.

The season will also include the world debut of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience. Conducted by Dudamel, the concert will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the franchise’s first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel universe into one story from an all-new perspective.

“This year, I celebrate my 15th summer at the Hollywood Bowl. The Bowl has always been a place that transports us to new and different musical worlds, and this season will take us on some truly wonderful journeys together,” Gustavo Dudamel said. “From Beethoven and Bernstein’s musical explorations of joy to the farthest edges of the Marvel multiverse. From the whimsical march through the Carnival of the Animals to the deeply personal songs of Natalia Lafourcade, the Hollywood Bowl is a stage where the past and present come together to carry us toward a more beautiful future.”

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at (323)850-2000. Some tickets are already available, but single-ticket sales will launch on May 7 at 10 a.m. The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 Highland Ave.