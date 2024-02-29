KCCLA exhibit explores Korean independence

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, in partnership with the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government, presents “The Beginning of a Democratic Republic, Korean Provisional Government,” a special exhibition that will run from Feb. 29 through April 12 in the KCCLA art gallery. An opening reception will be held on Feb. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at KCCLA, 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

After Korea was deprived of its sovereignty in 1910, the Korean Provisional Government provided key support for the Korean independence efforts that followed the March 1 Independence Movement in 1919 and lasted until Korea’s liberation from Japan. Established on April 11, 1919, the Korean Provisional Government declared its intention to achieve full independence and clearly stated that the country would shift from a monarchy to a democracy.

The Korean Provisional Government installed a Provisional Congress to fulfill the functions of the National Assembly of the time. It also enacted a constitution as part of its effort to build the nation’s foundation and reflect its spirit. Many Koreans who had settled in America wholeheartedly supported the liberation of their homeland and united behind the goal of independence. Along with providing financial support, they actively supported the diplomatic efforts of the Korean Provisional Government.

As a democratic republic, Korea has maintained this independent spirit since its inception 105 years ago. Visitors are encouraged to explore the roles and activities of the Korean Provisional Government and to learn the history of the support from Korean American organizations.

“Los Angeles is an important region as it is the settlement of the first generation of Korean immigrants in the Americas and a representative stronghold of the Korean independence movement in North America during the Japanese colonial period,” KCCLA Jung Sangwon said. “There are still many historical sites and monuments where numerous independence fighters worked. I hope that this exhibition will provide an opportunity to learn about our country’s modern history and for the second and third generations of Korean Americans to rediscover their identity and pride as Koreans.”

The opening ceremony will include Kim Hui-gon, director of the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government. For information, visit kccla.org.