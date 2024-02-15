Katrina Aguilar gives voice to Autism at Women’s Club

“I was diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum at the age of four and was nonverbal to the age of five, at which time I discovered the music of Disney heroines in films, which spoke to me. I wanted to give voice to the songs themselves that inspired me,” Aguilar said. “In the process of doing so, I expanded my communication skills, and went on to study music as a singer, which has now become a daily part of my life, changing my world for the better. In this show, I will share my personal journey with you, the audience.”

The Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood is located at 1749 North La Brea Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-for-autism-care-today-tickets-808506102517?aff=oddtdtcreator. For information, call (323)769-7000 or visit hollywoodclubla.org and act-today.org. Free parking is available at the venue.