Katrina Aguilar gives voice to Autism at Women’s Club

Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood, the newly re-branded name for The Woman’s Club of Hollywood will present “Singer Katrina Aguilar in Concert, A Benefit for Autism Care Today” with host/emcee, stand-up comedian Christopher Tenney and opening act, singer George Steeves on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
The show will be directed and produced by cabaret impresario Clifford Bell, with Brad Ellis (“Glee”) serving as music director/pianist and Shannon Penrod serving as a consultant for Autism Care Today. The two-hour show will be presented in the ballroom at Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood. Tickets are $35 each for Premium Seating in the first five rows, and $25 each for General Seating.
Katrina Aguilar will perform her cabaret show, “Part of Your World,” a musical journey about her experiences living and evolving following a childhood diagnosis of being on the Autism Spectrum. Songs to be performed in the cabaret show will include: “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella;” “Feed The Birds” from “Mary Poppins;” “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid;” “He’s a Tramp” from “The Lady and the Tramp;” “God Help the Outcasts” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame;” “Monster” from “Frozen;” and “Speechless” from “Aladdin.”
“Katrina Aguilar is an inspiration for anyone who has faced challenges in their lives,” Bell said. “Once Katrina discovered Disney songs, the music opened up a window into her soul and singing voice, which she couldn’t have imagined. This is the story she tells in her cabaret show.”
“I was diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum at the age of four and was nonverbal to the age of five, at which time I discovered the music of Disney heroines in films, which spoke to me. I wanted to give voice to the songs themselves that inspired me,” Aguilar said. “In the process of doing so, I expanded my communication skills, and went on to study music as a singer, which has now become a daily part of my life, changing my world for the better. In this show, I will share my personal journey with you, the audience.”
The Hollywood Club LA at The Woman’s Club of Hollywood is located at 1749 North La Brea Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-for-autism-care-today-tickets-808506102517?aff=oddtdtcreator. For information, call (323)769-7000 or visit hollywoodclubla.org and act-today.org. Free parking is available at the venue.
