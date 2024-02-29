Join the Ovation Community Run

Meet the new run crew. Ovation is partnering with a local L.A. run club every month for a community run. Whether a person is brand new to running or an ultramarathoner, all pacers are welcome.

Join Ovation, Valley Runners L.A. and On Running on Sunday, March 3 for a 3- or 6-mile run, and shoe demos of the brand new On Cloudeclipse and On Cloudmonster 2 running shoes. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided by Tea & Coffee Exchange.

Runners will meet in the Ovation Center Courtyard at 7:30 a.m. The runs will both take off at 8 a.m. Coffee, snacks, and shoe demos follow the run in the Ovation Center Courtyard.

Parking is available in the LADOT lot below Ovation Hollywood. The rate is $3 for 2 hours with validation available from many retailers. There is also ample free street parking on streets surrounding Ovation Hollywood.

Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit ovationhollywood.com/events/ovation-community-run-valley-runners-la-on-running-shoe-demo.