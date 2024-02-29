Jodie Foster to be cemented at Chinese Theatre

Turner Classic Movies will honor iconic actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster with a hand and footprint ceremony at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood during the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on Friday, April 19. “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), for which Foster earned an Academy Award and BAFTA Award for Best Actress, will also play during the festival with a special introduction by Foster.

“The truth is Jodie Foster deserves a hand and footprint ceremony solely for her work in 1976 alone – films she made when she was 13 years old – ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Bugsy Malone,’ ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane.’ You could see her range already,” said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. “Nearly 50 years later, we have an answer to this question: ‘What is a Jodie Foster character?’ The answer is: there is nothing she can’t play. If you want evidence of that, just look at the two movies she’s won Oscars for – a rigid, but dogged FBI agent in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and a self-assured free spirit who summons the strength to seek justice in ‘The Accused.’ To make it even more impressive, she’s also an accomplished filmmaker, directing for television and film, including a movie I watch every Thanksgiving – ‘Home for the Holidays’ from 1995.”

This marks the 11th hand and footprint ceremony as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival. In 2011, Peter O’Toole was the honoree, followed by Kim Novak in 2012, Jane Fonda in 2013, Jerry Lewis in 2014, Christopher Plummer in 2015, Francis Ford Coppola in 2016, Carl and Rob Reiner in 2017, Cicely Tyson in 2018, Billy Crystal in 2019 and Lily Tomlin in 2022.

For information, visit tcm.com/festival. The TCL Chinese Theatre is located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.