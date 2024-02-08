Immaculate Heart juniors celebrate class rings

Immaculate Heart High School capped its celebration of Catholic Schools Week last week by honoring members of the junior class as they received their class rings in a time-honored tradition that also paid tribute to the school’s legacy.

The Junior Liturgy and Ring Ceremony, held on Friday, Feb. 2, brought students and faculty together with families and alumnae for the class of 2025. The juniors also planned and participated in the mass under the guidance of class officers and moderator Stacie Miller, an alumna of the class of 1997. Students selected readings, songs and prayers built around the liturgy theme, “Flourishing Forward.”

During the mass, celebrant Fr. Frank Buckley, a staff psychologist at Homeboy Industries of Los Angeles and the uncle of an Immaculate Heart graduate, addressed the theme and the significance of the class ring.

“This ring represents the love you’ve experienced at Immaculate Heart, and the ring now goes with you wherever you go,” Buckley said. He encouraged the juniors to look into their hearts and “change the world into a flourishing community.”

An alumna of the class of 1969, Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann said she was honored to address the audience as a representative of more than 11,000 Immaculate Heart alumnae.

“This is so fitting on the last day of Catholic Schools Week when we honor our alumnae and our school’s legacy – which continues with you,” Diekmann said.

She described details of the class ring, which features a distinctive heart in the center. It has served as the school’s emblem since its founding in 1906 by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

“My dear juniors, today the privilege of wearing this symbol becomes yours. Wear your ring with pride, remember the rich history and strong values it represents,” Diekmann said.

Other alumnae, including siblings, mothers and aunts, stood and raised their hands in unison as High School Principal Naemah Morris, class of 1995, blessed the rings. As the juniors were called forward to receive their special bands, they were each presented with a rose and a congratulatory letter from the senior class. Afterward, students posed for pictures with classmates and IH alumnae – all wearing their Immaculate Heart class rings.

Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School educates and empowers young women in sixth through 12th grades. The school is located near Griffith Park at 5515 Franklin Ave. For information, visit immaculateheart.org.