How will incoming council address Lots 12 and 13 in Beverly Hills

What is going on regarding Lots 12 & 13 [located adjacent to Santa Monica Boulevard between Alpine Avenue and North Doheny Drive in Beverly Hills]? How did we get here and where do we go from here?

In discussing the matter with the four potential [Beverly Hills City Council] candidates most likely to prevail in the election, few have even a cursory understanding. Two years ago, during the previous election cycle, it was the same.

Then as now, I ask the question, “If you are elected, would you actively support the acquisition of Lots 12 and 13 by seeking eminent domain?” I also mention that according to my understanding, only one current council member supports such action and that if the two new council members supported the effort, we would have a majority and it could finally move forward.

I understand that the city tried a similar effort with the small triangular portion, which was granted but at a highly inflated and indefensible price.

That should not be a reason not to proceed on the others, Lots 12 and 13, as the previous litigation should serve as a blueprint for what to do at this time and obtain a settlement more in line with the actual value of land zoned for transportation and not some pie in the sky proposals like the current owner’s last proposal of 11 office buildings, which could never be built on the land as currently zoned.

What was the purpose of such a pointless effort, and do they feel that what they spent should be added to the value of the land?

The city states that there is insufficient park space. This appears to me to be an excellent place for it.

I look to at least the two new council members to take an active part in moving forward with this, as well as the two of those already seated who have not been previously so disposed.

Tom Roberts

architect

Beverly Hills