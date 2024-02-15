‘Heart’ beats on Rodeo Drive

Organized as part of an ongoing partnership between the artist and the Rodeo Drive Committee, “Follow Your Heart” will be on view from today, in the lead up to and on Valentine’s Day, and through June 12. The installation set against the famed three blocks on Rodeo Drive will explore the profound connection shared among humanity through twelve monu- mental, chrome, heart-shaped bal- loon sculptures in bright colors of pink, green, blue, yellow, red and orange. Presented as single and grouped installations, the heart sculptures in different sizes, with some rising to nine feet tall, appear to be inflated but are works of fiber- glass, stainless steel and automotive paint to weather the outdoors.

Following Mr Brainwash’s beloved 2023 Imagiro installation of large-scale, colored, metal sculp- tures of origami animals on Rodeo Drive, the new and vibrant heart sculptures emphasize the universal similarity that unites us. The color- ful, photo friendly, interactive public art project is free and open to all. “Mr Brainwash’s art has become a conversation piece for residents and visitors alike,” Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. “His unique brand is the perfect comple- ment to the iconic character of Rodeo Drive and the City is proud to host this latest installation.” “‘Follow Your Heart’ really spreads the Rodeo Drive love,” Rodeo Drive president Kay Monica Rose said. “The brightly-colored heart sculptures on our three magi- cal blocks say ILY in a fresh way and send a strong and unifying mes- sage that life and love go hand in hand.” “Each installation, represented by a different unique heart, shows our bond. Regardless of identity or location, the message is clear – a heart is a heart. The heart is love and you have to follow your heart. It’s the good in all of us. One heart, one love,” Mr Brainwash said. Mr Brainwash is located at 465 N Beverly Drive. For information, visit mrbrainwash.com.