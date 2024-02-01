Hammer explores work of artist Nam June Paik

The Hammer Museum presented “Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

“Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” traces the life and work of the avant-garde artist best known as the father of video art. Initially coming to prominence in the 1960s, Paik saw a future in which, “everybody will have his own TV channel.” With the advent of social media and platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, Paik’s prediction for the future is startlingly like the present. Part of PBS’s award-winning American Masters series and narrated by Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, the documentary charts Paik’s life from his childhood in Japan-occupied Korea and formative education in Germany, to his ascent in the New York art scene and beyond.

Admission is free. The Hammer Museum is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (310)443-7000, or visit hammer.ucla.edu.