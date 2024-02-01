Grants available for nonprofits promoting music education

The Music Man Foundation has announced two grant opportunities that will make available up to $2.5 million to nonprofits working to permanently change the way music is embedded in schools, the health care system and communities.

Nonprofits can apply for the Meredith Willson Awards, named for the creator of the musical “The Music Man,” in whose honor the Music Man Foundation was established. Two-year grants, ranging from $50,000 to $500,000, will provide general operating support to five to 10 organizations.

A second grant opportunity, the Strengthening the Sector grants, will support organizations working to create positive changes in the arts, including advocating for increased public funding to arts programs, supporting policy changes and increasing public will in support of the arts. Applications open on March 1.

Organizations that received Strengthening the Sector grants in 2023 are Arts For LA, Californians for the Arts, Create CA, Grantmakers in the Arts, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture for the L.A. County Arts Ed Collective, National Association for Music Education, National Guild for Community Arts Education, OPERA America, State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education for the Arts Education Data Project and University of California, San Francisco for the Sound Health Network.

For information, visit musicmanfoundation.org.